Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90. Approximately 357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 77,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $270,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $264,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

