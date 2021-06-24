Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,720 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Deluxe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

