Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

