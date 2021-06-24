Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to Hold

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 980 ($12.80). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 988.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63). The company has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 25,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

