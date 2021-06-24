Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to Hold

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 980 ($12.80). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 988.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63). The company has a market capitalization of £6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 36,848 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 925 ($12.09), for a total value of £340,844 ($445,314.87). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 25,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

