Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $38.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

SMPL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $37.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

