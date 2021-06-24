Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.12 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00006107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $13,579.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001296 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00094430 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,607,770 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars.

