Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Decreased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,495 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $290,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.21. 7,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,751. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.