DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

