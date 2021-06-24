Dogecoin Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $33.26 billion and $3.69 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00389493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,157,858,660 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

