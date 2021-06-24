Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Position Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ stock opened at $456.75 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $465.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

