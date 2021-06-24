Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.410–1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.03 million.Domo also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.390–0.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $82.95. 14,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,214. Domo has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.29.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.