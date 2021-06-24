dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 12-Month High at $230.00

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 228.33 ($2.98), with a volume of 111548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock has a market cap of £680.68 million and a P/E ratio of 62.50.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

