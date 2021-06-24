Doug Janzen Buys 48,398 Shares of Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen acquired 48,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$55,580.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$90,552.49.

Neovasc Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.