Duality Advisers LP Buys 19,958 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 409.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXR opened at $164.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.42. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.88 and a 1-year high of $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

