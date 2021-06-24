Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,157 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of The GEO Group worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The GEO Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GEO opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $888.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

