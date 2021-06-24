Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

