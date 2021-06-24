Duality Advisers LP Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.04. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.