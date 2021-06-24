Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 58,498 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.67 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup cut their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

