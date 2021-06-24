Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,107 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of MTH opened at $93.44 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

