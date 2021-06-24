Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.57 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $135,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.