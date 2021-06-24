Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price was up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.80 and last traded at $42.39. Approximately 8,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 751,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -384.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,026 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

