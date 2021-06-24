DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $11.60 or 0.00033298 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $12.04 million and $292,315.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00099223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00161440 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,930.48 or 1.00237055 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,481,043 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,490 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

