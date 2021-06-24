E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 397 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

AON stock opened at $235.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.85. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.47.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

