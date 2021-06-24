E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $97,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

NYSE:ETN opened at $144.41 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

