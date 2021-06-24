E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 844,521 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 554,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 533,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after buying an additional 530,489 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 470,649 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CPRX opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.