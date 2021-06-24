Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $55.94

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.94, but opened at $54.54. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 540 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

