Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of ECHO opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. Echo Energy has a one year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.92.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

