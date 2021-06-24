Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.60 on Thursday, reaching $217.39. 88,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,434. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

