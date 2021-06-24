Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 19,475 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.53.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.83. 33,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,403. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

