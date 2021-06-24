Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 34,276 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

