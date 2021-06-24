Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.95. 6,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

