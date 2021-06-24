Edge Capital Group LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

