Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $6.79 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,000. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in CF Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,352. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

