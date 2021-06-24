Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 64,196 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,196 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $$54.12 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 123,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,052,178. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

