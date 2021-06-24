Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 7,822 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 37,589 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.96. 227,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,884,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

