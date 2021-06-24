Edgeless Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $523,191.04 and approximately $74.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00054534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.00606186 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

