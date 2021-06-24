EFFORCE (WOZX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.64 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 24th. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001467 BTC on exchanges. EFFORCE has a market cap of $50.00 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,155,992 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EFFORCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

