Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $1,407,900.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88.

Shares of EA stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.12.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

