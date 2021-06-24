Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) versus Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Critical Comparison

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) and Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Sophiris Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eli Lilly and $24.54 billion 9.10 $6.19 billion $7.93 29.38 Sophiris Bio N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Eli Lilly and has higher revenue and earnings than Sophiris Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Eli Lilly and and Sophiris Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eli Lilly and 23.91% 132.28% 16.36% Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eli Lilly and and Sophiris Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eli Lilly and 0 2 11 1 2.93 Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus price target of $221.21, suggesting a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Eli Lilly and’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and is more favorable than Sophiris Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Eli Lilly and has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eli Lilly and beats Sophiris Bio on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company also provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer. In addition, it offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. Further, the company Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; Reyvow for migraine; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Additionally, it Bamlanivimab and etesevimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. Eli Lilly and Company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Pfizer Inc.; AC Immune SA; Centrexion Therapeutics Corporation; ImmuNext, Inc.; Avidity Biosciences, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; and MiNA Therapeutics Limited. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.

