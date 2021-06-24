Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.52.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $285.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.96. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

