Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,921,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,531,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,500.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,215.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC cut their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.