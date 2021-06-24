Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $69,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.54 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

