Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 108,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 455,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 313,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC opened at $440.07 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $266.74 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.59. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

