Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 493,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 338,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

XOM opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.