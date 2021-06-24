Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,512 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $60.05 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

