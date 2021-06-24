Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Emergent beat Q1 estimates for earnings while missing the same for revenues. Meanwhile, Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors to generic competition. Recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility was also a major setback. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

