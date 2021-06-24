Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. 6,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

