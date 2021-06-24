Empty Set Dollar Hits Market Cap of $21.23 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and $91,628.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

