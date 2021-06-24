Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

