Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of American Well worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,789,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,274 shares of company stock worth $10,330,340. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $13.31 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.86.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

